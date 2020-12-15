CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center in southeast Missouri has been approved to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the public health agency said Tuesday.
The public health center said it has placed an order with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
An advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration is set to meet regarding emergency approval of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. The vaccine is expected to receive that approval.
The Missouri DHSS has not yet made public how many doses of the vaccine the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center will receive or when it can expect to get the first shipment.
"The Health Center will follow the Missouri Vaccination 3 Phase plan and work with our local partners to vaccinate any Missouri resident who would like to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible," health educator Maria Davis said in a news release Tuesday.
Missouri's plan for vaccine availability begins with a first phase targeting health care workers, essential workers and individuals at high risk of death from the virus. The second phase is to target more individuals from the phase 1 group, plus more Missouri residents outside of that category as availability increases. Phase 3 will target all Missouri residents.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, as well as one new virus-related death.
To date, the county has had 6,787 cases, including 94 deaths.
For more information about Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.