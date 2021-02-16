CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says two COVID-19 booster dose clinics that were set for this week have been rescheduled.
A booster dose clinic for anyone who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 26 was set to be held Tuesday, but the public health center says that clinic has been rescheduled to Feb. 23 because of inclement weather. This clinic will be at Century Casino.
The public health center says a mass booster dose clinic for people who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a mass clinic on Jan. 29 that was set for Feb. 19 has been rescheduled to Feb. 21. This vaccine clinic with the National Guard will be held at the Show Me Center.
Regarding the Show Me Center clinic, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says, in addition to weather concerns, that event has been moved because neither Saint Francis nor SoutheastHealth have received the doses that were allotted for it yet.
The public health center says while the clinic days have been changed, appointment times will remain the same.
For the Moderna vaccine, it is recommended that individuals get their booster shot four to six weeks after their first dose, the public health center says. For the Pfizer vaccine, the booster dose is recommended three to six weeks after the first dose.
For more information about the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, visit cgcohealthdept.com.