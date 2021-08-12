CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The municipal government of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is requiring masks in city-owned facilities, including Cape Girardeau City Hall.
The city announced the policy change in a post to its official Facebook page Thursday.
"With active COVID cases over 320 in Cape Girardeau County, our City-owned facilities like City Hall will begin requiring masks and encouraging more distant and virtual options for service delivery where practical," the announcement states. "Please honor the rules put in place by private businesses, households, and public agencies when in their spaces. Like you, we’re all doing the best we can with the information we have, to keep each other safe and healthy."
In addition to a significant case increase reported on Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported a virus-related death — the 90th life lost in the county to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The public health center encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent further spread of the virus. As of Wednesday, only 35.5% of people in Cape Girardeau County have been fully vaccinated. So far 41.1% of the county's population is partially vaccinated.
