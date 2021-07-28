CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, released updated mask guidance Wednesday, including a requirement for all city employees and visitors to wear masks inside city buildings.
The city announced the requirement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks inside if they live in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
In a news release sent Wednesday, the city also recommends — but is not mandating — that people wear face coverings and practice social distancing when indoors in public in general.
"This is a direct result of our region, Region 5, experiencing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, which has categorized Jackson County as an area of 'high transmission,'" the news release states.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry released at statement asking people make the choice to get vaccinated against the virus.
“I understand that getting vaccinated is a very personal choice. If you or someone you know are vaccine-hesitant, please reconsider, speak with your friends who have been vaccinated, and get additional information from your healthcare providers,” Henry said.
The Jackson County Health Department offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Murphysboro facility from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Any Illinois resident 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated there.