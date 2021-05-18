CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, is lifting its mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately.
The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance last week that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings. To be considered fully vaccinated, the individual must be two weeks past their final shot. The updated guidance says vaccinated people should still wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes and homeless shelters, or in settings with vulnerable people such as hospitals and prisons. Unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks until they are vaccinated.
In a news release about the change to its mask mandate, the city of Carbondale says unvaccinated people are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and they should continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands frequently until the state of Illinois has reached Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
The city notes that the Jackson County Health Department is still hosting its mass vaccination clinic at the Banterra Center through Saturday, May 22. After that date, the health department will administer vaccines at its location in Murphysboro two days a week: from 9 .am. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Walk-in appointments are accepted, but appointments can also be made at jchdonline.org.
Businesses in Carbondale can continue requiring all customers to wear masks if they wish, the city says, and businesses must continue to follow the Restore Illinois Bridge Phase guidelines on capacity limits.