CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Another west Kentucky school district in the Local 6 area is moving to a mask-optional policy in response to declining COVID-19 cases.
Carlisle County Schools has announced it will move to "a mask recommended but optional phase" inside school buildings starting Wednesday. The district made the announcement in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.
The district says all other pandemic-related rules and mitigation strategies will remain in effect, and masks will still be required on school buses in keeping with a federal regulation.
The Facebook post says the district will provide more information on Thursday after a test to stay program, which will be available starting Monday.
Test to stay programs allow students who have had contact with a COVID-19 case to submit to testing rather than quarantining. In those programs, students who test negative are allowed to continue attending school in person rather than quarantining or isolating.