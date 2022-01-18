CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Carlisle County Public Schools says it will use nontraditional instruction days Wednesday through Friday because of rising COVID-19 cases.
The school district says the decision to use NTI days was made because of increased COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.
Announcing the decision in a Facebook post, the district says middle and high school students will use Google Classroom to do their assignments. For the district's elementary school, the district says teachers will be communicating with families about instruction for their children.
The district says staff members who can report to work in person will do so, and they'll be available to communicate with students and assist them.