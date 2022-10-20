(CNN) — COVID-19 vaccines are now part of the federally funded Vaccines for Children Program. That's a program that provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can't otherwise afford them.
The action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is part of plan to make COVID vaccination routine.
As funding for pandemic response dries up, it is likely that future coronavirus vaccinations will be lumped together with other shots required for children.
Going forward, the necessary vaccinations will likely be covered by private insurance or through local public health initiatives.
The CDC's Committee On Childhood Immunization met Thursday to update a revised immunization schedule for 2023.
The committee voted unanimously to make COVID-19 shots part of recommended immunization schedules for children and adults next year.
That doesn't make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that was emphasized in a discussion before Thursday's vote.
