MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A healthcare worker at a 24-hour drive-thru site set up by Miami-Dade and Nomi Health in Tropical Park administers a COVID-19 test on August 30, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health opened the round-the-clock testing site in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, driven predominantly by the Delta variant. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)