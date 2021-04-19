PADUCAH — Every adult in the U.S. is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show how well the vaccine rollout is going in each state.
Kentucky ranks 17 out of 50. Of the available vaccines, 83.08% of them have been administered. Illinois comes in at 25, with 79.93% of vaccines administered. Missouri has given out 74% of available vaccines and ranks 39 on the CDC's list. Tennessee has the lowest ranking of our Local 6 states at No. 45, and with 69.81% of vaccines administered.
The Tennessee Department of Health said vaccine hesitancy is the reason for the state's lower numbers, specifically caused by worries some people have regarding possible short and long-term side effects.
It's a much different story in Illinois. The Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois has administered 27,856 vaccine doses. Eighteen percent of the region is fully vaccinated. Community Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder wants to vaccinate more people, especially hesitant groups, like rural, white evangelicals and members of the Black community in Alexander County.
"We do need to listen to communities, whichever community it is," Ryder said. "We need to listen to their concerns and why they're hesitant, and see if we can work through those issues together to hopefully get everyone vaccinated so that we don't see a rise in cases again."
To encourage more people to get the shot, the health department is planning a community forum in Alexander County. They're willing to answer any questions about the vaccine to help the community get to herd immunity.
"The quicker that we can do that, the more that we can see life get back to normal and be able to hug grandma and grandpa, be able to go to that Fourth of July backyard barbecue and hang out with our friends with our masks off," Ryder said.
Ryder hopes people consider getting the shot to protect themselves and the community.
To encourage more young adults to get vaccinated, the Southern Seven Health Department will hold two pop-up Pfizer vaccine clinics this weekend.
The first clinic is set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Vienna High School.
The second clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that same Saturday at Massac County High School.