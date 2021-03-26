MURRAY, KY — The CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky, will start scheduling more appointments online soon for both the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
If you are needing your second dose of the Moderna vaccine, you can schedule an appointment starting Thursday for March 31.
The center is planning on administering 1,100 booster vaccines on March 31. This is for the second shot only.
Visit www.MurrayKYVaccine.org to schedule your appointment.
If you are still needing your first dose of the vaccine, the CFSB Center is scheduling appointments for Thursday and Friday, April 1, and April 2.
Appointments will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The center says it will be receiving an increased allocation of Moderna vaccines for at least the next three weeks.
The priority will still be given to anyone in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C, and to those age 50 and older.
The Murray-Calloway County hospital says if you or a loved one are home bound, call the Calloway County Health Department at (270) 753-3381. The health department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccine to administer to those who are home bound, do not have internet access, or who are otherwise vulnerable.
Additionally, if you have already registered with the Calloway County Health Department, but have not received an appointment, schedule an appointment using this link: www.MurrayKYVaccine.org.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital also says due to the number of appointments currently available at local pharmacy locations, the regional vaccination site at KY Dam Village, and the increased allocation of vaccine doses to the CSFB Center, anyone 18 and older will be allowed to schedule an appointment. The hospital says the expansion in eligibility is to meet Gov. Andy Beshear's goal of administering 90% of the allocated vaccines within 7 days.
You can schedule an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine (which can be given to anyone 16 years of age and older) at the KY Dam Village State Park Convention Center by visiting this link: KYVax.com/KYDam.
Starting Monday, anyone in the state who is 40 years of age and older will be eligible to get vaccinated. This before the transition to allow anyone 16 and older to get vaccinated starting April 12.
You can also find all the local and regional vaccination sites in the Local 6 area by clicking here and visiting Local 6's vaccination guide page.