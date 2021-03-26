MURRAY, KY — Students, staff, and faculty at Murray State University will soon have two chances to get vaccinated.
In an university-wide email, MSU says students, staff and faculty can schedule an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the CFSB Center on April 1 or April 2.
Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days at the center's B Gate.
You can register to sign up at www.MurrayKYVaccine.org, but remember, this is a regional vaccination center and spots might fill up fast.
The center will be administering the Moderna vaccine. This means you will need to go back for your second dose on either April 29 or April 30 at the same time as your original appointment.
The school says this is before the spring semester ends.