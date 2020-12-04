PADUCAH — For months, we've been wiping down surfaces in our homes to keep them free from COVID-19. One place you might have forgotten is your heating and air unit.
"Well, your filter is just like your air filter on your car, or you know, a mask if you're going to wear too thick of a mask that is going to get coated over with dust," says Anna Copeland with Paducah Heating and Air Conditioning.
Copeland says changing your HVAC filter regularly not only helps keep your HVAC running smoothly, but also prevents dust, bacteria, and even viruses like COVID-19 from getting into your air ducts.
Most homes use a standard MERV 8 filter, but because of COVID-19, the CDC recommends homes and businesses now use a MERV 13 filter. The MERV 13 filter is woven more tightly than the MERV 8.
"A MERV 8 is going to allow more air and also pathogens to pass through than a MERV 13 filter, because it's woven tighter and it's going to catch those particulates," says Copeland.
Right now, it's hard to find a MERV 13 filter. HVAC filters are made out of the same material as masks and Lysol wipes, which are also currently in high demand.
"My supplier is telling me it could be three months or more from factory," says Copeland.
MERV 13 filters will cost you a little more, too. There are other things you can do to keep your air ducts COVID free. Copeland says you can get an HVAC ionizer to help clean your system. The device cleans the blades on the fan in your HVAC unit.
Even if you can't get a MERV 13 filter right away, Copeland says get what you can, and make changing your HVAC filter a habit about once a month.