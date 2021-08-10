The Senate race in kentucky is already heating up, with more than year to go until Election Day. Candidates Charles Booker and Sen. Rand Paul are sounding off on social media over masks, vaccines and other COVID-19-related topics.
It started over the weekend when Paul posted a video to social media encouraging his followers to defy authority when it comes to COVID-19 mandates. Paul's video resulted in a suspension of his YouTube account, because it included false information about COVID-19. As of this writing, the video remains on his Facebook and Twitter profiles.
"It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us. They can't keep all of your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed," Paul said in the video. The Kentucky senator caught COVID-19 in 2020, and drew the ire of some of his fellow senators when he continued to work for six days after he was tested. While he says he wants people to have the choice to get vaccinated, Paul has also said he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine because he already had the illness. This, despite the fact that epidemiology experts say having recovered from COVID-19 is not enough to protect individuals from reinfection, and those who've had the illness should still get vaccinated. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looking specifically at data from Kentucky found unvaccinated people who had previously contracted COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to catch it again than people who were vaccinated.
READ MORE: Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination — Kentucky, May–June 2021
Tuesday morning, Booker weighed in with a message responding directly to Paul. Booker said Paul's message is dangerous and will lead to more deaths in Kentucky, in a pandemic that has already claimed 7,394 lives in the commonwealth.
Booker said he believes Paul knows the claims he made in the video are not true.
"He's smart enough to know there's scientific consensus that masks work," Booker said. "The same way he knows that there's scientific consensus about vaccines, or climate change. He's denying them anyway, not because he doesn't understand, but because it's part of a strategy."
Booker would need to win the Democratic bid for the Senate seat in order to face Paul in the general election.
Last fall, Booker lost in a close race in the primaries to fellow Democrat Amy McGrath, who eventually lost to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.