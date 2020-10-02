CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Two more Christian County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, the county's health department reported Friday.
The Christian County Health Department reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Friday, saying the two each had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of dying from the illness.
To date, 25 people in Christian County have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The health department also reported 30 new cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 1,397. So far, the health department reports 1,185 people in the county have recovered from the illness.