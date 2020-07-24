CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department reported the county's fifth novel coronavirus-related death Friday.
An 80-year-old man who had underlying health conditions died after contracting the virus, the health department said in a news release.
"We would like to send our condolences to family and friends during this difficult time," the health department said.
The health department also reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the county Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases to date to 471.
Of that total, 183 active cases remain, including 44 cases in the 0 to 21 age range, 110 in the 22 to 59 age range, 22 in the 60 to 84 age range and seven cases age 85 and older.
The remaining 283 cases have recovered, the health department reports.