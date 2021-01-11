CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers.
Health care workers fall under phase 1A of the state's vaccine prioritization plan. The health department will host a vaccination clinic at the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville starting Tuesday, Jan. 12. Vaccines will be given by appointment only to regional health care workers who are not currently signed up to be vaccinated through the facilities they work for. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The health department will provide the Moderna vaccine. A spokeswoman says the health department will move on to individuals within phase 1B if vaccine quantities permit. That phase includes first responders, people ages 70 and up and K-12 school employees.
The health department initially released a website link where health care workers could schedule their appointments online. But, the spokeswoman later sent an update saying that online form had received an overwhelming response from people who are not in phase 1A. Because of that, the spokeswoman says the health department has "taken a different approach" to reach out to health care workers for appointments.
The spokeswoman said the health department will provide updates in the future when people in other phases can sign up and how those individuals can make appointments.
The Christian County Health Department is one of 31 providers that the state of Kentucky has selected to serve as regional COVID-19 vaccine providers. To see the full list of regional locations where health care personnel can receive COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to their local health departments or work places, click here.
Additionally, Christian County Public Schools announced Monday night that school district staff will begin receiving the vaccine this week through the health department.
"We just learned our staff will receive the Covid-19 Vaccination this week through the Christian County Health Department!" the school district announced in a Facebook post Monday night. "Excited and ready put this pandemic behind us and get our students back in the classroom! Thank you CCHD! #CCPSALLIN!"
On Monday, the health department reported that Christian County has had 34 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 9. The county currently has 815 active cases. Of that number, 120 are 21 years old or younger, 482 are 22 to 59 years old, 195 are 60 to 84 years old and 18 are ages 85 and older.
To date, the county has had a total of 4932 cases, including 64 virus-related deaths.