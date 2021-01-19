CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in the west Kentucky county Tuesday.
The deaths include a 66-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, an 89-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman and a 87-year-old woman. The health department says all five individuals had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19.
The health department also reported 64 new cases Tuesday.
To date, Christian County has had 5,287 COVID-19 cases, including 74 deaths.
The health department says the county currently has 541 active cases, and 4,672 people have recovered from the illness.
Also on Tuesday, the health department released answers to several questions it says members of the public have been asking frequently.
Here's the FAQ the health department shared:
Question: When can I be scheduled for my 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Answer: The 2nd dose of vaccine cannot be taken until 28 days after the first vaccine was administered. Currently, we are not scheduling appointments for the 2nd dose of the vaccine. Stay tuned to our Facebook page, our website, www.christiancountyhd.com, or to local media outlets for information on when we will begin scheduling the 2nd dose.
Question: I fall into phase 1A and/or phase 1B. How do I schedule my appointment?
Answer: We are currently not taking any appointments as we have filled all of our available slots. If you will call us on Wednesday, we may have some more vaccine on hand and some additional appointments available. 270-887-4160
Question: When will we begin vaccinating those in phase 1C (under 70)?
Answer: We hope to get to phase 1c, which would include those under 70 by mid-March.
Question: How do I get on a waiting list?
Answer: We are no longer taking names for a waiting list. We are working to get through the original waiting list (those 70+ years of age) and will then open then open up appointment slots (as available) to those who fall in the correct phase.
Please remember that vaccinations are administered at Bruce Convention Center, not the Christian County Health Department.