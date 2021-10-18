PADUCAH– The City of Paducah has cancelled the Local State of Emergency that was declared Aug. 10 in response to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases locally. The end of the State of Emergency is effective immediately.
Beginning Monday, the general public and city employees are no longer required to wear a face covering in City of Paducah office buildings including City Hall, the Parks & Recreation Department, Police Department, Public Works and fire stations.
According to a press release from the City of Paducah, the decision to end the State of Emergency was made in coordination with McCracken County and is due to a recent decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The city also cited the fact that McCracken County is no longer in the state's Covid red zone as part of the decision.