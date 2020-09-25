PADUCAH — It's been more than four months since the city of Paducah installed Plexiglas in city hall because of COVID-19. Plexiglas was also installed in the commission chambers to keep commissioners separated during meetings. However, the chamber has only been used once for an in-person commission meeting since the installation.
In total, it cost the city just under $10,000 to install Plexiglas in all of the various departments. It cost $3,500 to install the shields in the commission chambers alone.
The Paducah City Commission held an in-person meeting on July 14, but since then they have held all of their meetings virtually. City Manager Jim Arndt maintains they're following state guidelines that limit large gatherings.
"Really, what we're relying upon is whenever the board of commissioners think it's the right time, when it's in the best, looking at public health, when it's in the best interest of public health for them, as well as for the public who come to the meetings," says Arndt.
Even though the chambers are currently not being used, Arndt believes the Plexiglas will eventually be used.
"As far as when we come back, it could be in the next 30, 60, 90 days, 120 days, but how long those Plexiglas dividers remain up might be up 18 months to 24 months," says Arndt.
For months, Local 6 asked the city for the costs associated with installing the Plexiglas. Only after we filed an open records request did they provide the information.