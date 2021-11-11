MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools has canceled classes for all sixth-grade Heath Middle School students for Friday and Monday. The district says the decision was made after seven COVID-19 cases were reported in that grade level in two days.
The district says, because of the sixth-grade cases, 13 students were quarantined on Wednesday and 23 students were quarantined on Thursday.
A district spokesperson says canceling classes for Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 will allow parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.
Heath Middle School sixth-graders who are symptom free can return to school on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the spokesperson says.
On Friday and Monday, parents can pick up breakfast/lunch for their children from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the front lobby of the middle school, the district says.
The news comes after another west Kentucky school district, Fulton Independent Schools, opted to used Thursday and Friday as nontraditional instruction days because of increased COVID-19 quarantines among students and because of a stomach virus making the rounds.
McCracken County Public Schools moved to a mask-optional policy in late October. Masks are required on school buses and for students participating in the test to stay program, but they are otherwise optional inside school buildings. Announcing the updated policy together, the superintendents of McCracken County and Paducah Public Schools said they will meet every Friday to look at the county's COVID-19 incidence rate and case reports to determine the mask policy for the following week.
The policy change came after the county had 10 consecutive days with incidence rates below 20 average daily cases per 100,000 population, including three days with rates at or below 15 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
If a county has a rate higher than 25, it is considered to be in the COVID-19 red zone by the Kentucky Department for Public Health — indicating high COVID-19 transmission. Counties with rates lower than the red zone but higher than 10 are considered to be in the orange zone — indicating substantial COVID-19 transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in communities with substantial or high transmission wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of whether they've been fully vaccinated to further reduce their risk of infection.
As of Wednesday, McCracken County is in the COVID-19 orange zone, with 19.4 average daily cases per 100,000, based on data from the previous seven days.
Gov. Andy Beshear has continued to discourage school districts from ending their mask requirements, particularly in counties in the red and orange zones.
“I am concerned, though, that many school districts are going mask-optional before we are out of the orange or sometimes even in the red,” Beshear said Monday. “There is no place that respiratory-type viruses spread more than schools. Look back at what we used to do with the flu and how we would address it. You know, I don't want my kids wearing a mask, but I want them to wear a mask if it means they're in school every single day and we defeat COVID once and for all.”
COVID-19 vaccination is now available for kids as young as 5. Many west Kentucky counties now offer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and Pfizer's original vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12.
Additionally, the federal vaccine finder website, vaccines.gov, includes a box parents and guardians can check to find providers near them that are offering Pfizer's child COVID-19 vaccine. Parents can also reach out to their child's pediatrician for more information about the shots.