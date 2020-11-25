LYON COUNTY, KY — This holiday season is going to be especially hard for restaurant workers across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear recently placed restrictions on restaurants that forced them to close their indoor dining services. Having to limit themselves to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery is forcing some restaurants to reduce workers' hours or even lay them off.
Like most restaurants, Our Daily Bread in Lyon County is feeling the negative economic effects of the restrictions.
"I already knew it was bound to happen here at some point," says Our Daily Bread Owner Randy Fraliex.
Frailex says they haven't had to lay anyone off yet, but they can't continue shutting down part of their business like this on a regular basis.
"It's our livelihood," Fraliex said, "and it's not just our livelihood. It's us providing a job for other people who need this as a livelihood. So, if these businesses go under, we're looking at a lot of people unemployed."
People in Lyon County are jumping into action to help restaurant workers affected by the restrictions with a fundraiser.
"When the news of the most recent in-person dining closures came, I knew that I had to do something," says Susan Brown.
Brown, along with Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White, organized a fundraiser to collect Visa gift cards to give to restaurant workers at seven restaurants in Lyon County. The goal is to give each worker $150 in Visa gift cards.
"This is a season of giving, and in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas holiday, we need to do this for the families," says Brown.
White has recently spoken out against Beshear's executive order on restaurants. He says while he may not be able to control the state restrictions, he can do something to help those in his community that is in need.
"It's gonna' mean something to those folks that are gonna' have a tough time through Christmas not making the money they would normally make. So it's a stop gap, but it's not a complete solution," says White.
Fraliex says it's good to know his community has workers' backs during this tough time.
"We had no doubt that the community would rally behind small business, because that's just what they did last time. That's just the type of community that we are," says Fraliex.
White says they'll be collecting Visa gift cards until Dec. 11. There are multiple places where you can drop off the gift cards, including Akridge Farm Supply, White's office at the Lyon County Courthouse, the Eddyville branch of Fredonia Valley Bank, and the drop box at Kuttawa City Hall.
The restaurants that will receive the gift cards include Our Daily Bread, China Buffet, Los Agaves, Willow Pond, The Joint BBQ Wings & More, Pizza Hut, and The Oasis.
For more information about the fundraiser, call Judge Executive Wade White’s office at 270-388-7311.