JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A consulting firm is helping Missouri identify “vaccine deserts” to try and make the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as equitable as possible, and attention now is focused on addressing areas within the two largest cities.
The Missouri Independent reports that Deloitte Consulting told a meeting of the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution that the goal is to identify places where residents have little or no access to vaccines.
Deloitte’s Andrew Miller says vaccine deserts remain concerning in parts of north St. Louis and the Interstate 435 corridor in Kansas City.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wrote to Gov. Mike Parson on Friday, asking for CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in St. Louis to be approved as vaccination sites, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Parson said Thursday that the state was partnering with Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies to give vaccinations. St. Louis city has no Walmart stores and just three Health Mart pharmacies, but has 12 CVS pharmacies and nine Walgreens stores. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor’s office had not yet read the letter from Krewson.
