ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — In a given year, 18% of the U.S. population will struggle with anxiety, and 7% will have at least one major depressive episode. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers may skyrocket. How and where can people turn for help?
In times of tremendous stress, how do experts say you can avoid falling into an unhealthy rut?
"Having a routine and having a schedule in place is really important," says Beacon College assistant professor of psychology A.J. Marsden, PhD.
Take a shower each morning, get out of your sleepwear and get dressed even if you aren’t leaving the house.
And when negative thoughts come your way, “Take a minute in your day, reflect on that thought that you just had, and then ask yourself, how can I turn this into something that’s positive and find a way to spin it positively?" Marsden says.
If someone in your household is struggling with anxiety, and you see them spacing out or distancing themselves from the rest of the group, it’s important to break that unhealthy cycle.
“They really need a little hand getting pulled out. They’re not going to naturally come out a lot of times. So just the interrupting that train of thought,” says Beacon College assistant professor of psychology and human services Nicki Nance, PhD.
As for friends and family who don’t live with you? “Reaching out to them is fine. The phone still works, skype still work,” Nance says.
A new app called QuarantineChat has also been created amid the chaos. You can connect and talk with strangers when you’re feeling alone or bored.
If you need to speak with a professional, many insurance plans are currently accepting teletherapy as a viable option for therapy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with your insurance provider for more information.