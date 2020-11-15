FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported on a Sunday in Kentucky this weekend.
In a Nov. 15 news release, the governor reported 1,449 new cases of the potentially deadly illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Beshear said the state is on track to again set a record for the number of cases reported in one week.
Saturday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported all but 19 counties across the commonwealth are in the red zone because of critical coronavirus incidence rates. No counties are in the green zone. Only one county is in the yellow zone, and 18 are in the orange zone because of accelerated virus spread.
"Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate," Beshear said in a statement Sunday. "This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let's come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus."
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.8% Sunday, slightly lower than Saturday's 8.95%. In his news release, Beshear said 1,378 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 308 people in intensive care units and 167 on ventilators because of the respiratory illness.
The governor also reported three new virus-related deaths, including a 93-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 84-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Oldham County.
In a statement released Saturday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned people across the state to take the recent surge seriously.
"This week, we’ve had our highest positivity rates, our highest daily reported case counts and are on track to set yet another unfortunate milestone – another highest week," Stack said. "We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim. I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine." Stack and public health officials across the nation have warned that a flu outbreak simultaneous to the COVID-19 pandemic would have potentially disastrous consequences — both for the health of individuals and for the health care system.
To date, Kentucky has had 137,586, including 1,661 deaths.
Kentucky has made the following recommendations to reduce the virus' spread in red zone counties:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
State public health officials calculate Kentucky's positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average using reports made electronically by laboratories. Click here for more information.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's full COVID-19 daily summary for Nov. 15.
And download this document to see the state's recommendations for school districts based on the incidence rates of their communities: