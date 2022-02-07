FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky continues to report large numbers of COVID-19 cases, but daily totals continue to decline day by day. The numbers are "moving in the right direction," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing on the pandemic Monday afternoon.
"Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining," Beshear said. The governor said closures caused by a winter storm last week likely did impact COVID-19 testing and reporting, which "may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be." But even taking that into account, Beshear said Kentucky is "definitely now moving in the right direction."
The state has been dealing with a COVID-19 surge driven by the omicron variant that has strained hospitals and pushed the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results ever higher. But over the past week or so, the positivity rate has been declining.
The rate came in at 23.51% on Monday. "Still really high, but significantly down from when we had crossed 33%," Beshear said, noting that the state's rate decreased about 10 percentage points over the past two weeks.
Beshear said Kentucky also saw "a significant and drastic reduction in cases from last week and the week before." From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, Kentucky reported 46,639 COVID-19 cases, down from 74,376 the week before and 81,473 the week before that.
The governor offered a word of caution to anyone who might think the decrease means COVID-19 precautions should be loosened. "We are really excited about the trajectory of cases, but remember: this is the fifth-highest week in our entire COVID experience, so while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a lot of virus out there. So, we'd ask people to continue to be careful."
Over the past three days, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 12,347 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 93 virus-related deaths.
Those figures include 3,835 cases and 29 deaths reported Monday, 3,696 cases and 31 deaths Sunday and 4,816 cases and 33 deaths Saturday. The lives lost included Kentuckians in their 40s — including a McCracken County woman who was just 47 — and a woman in her 30s.
In addition to declining cases and positivity rates, Beshear said Kentucky is starting to see a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations, after numbers nearly reached those seen during the delta variant surge.
Currently, 2,124 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 414 in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.
"The vast majority of these hospitalizations for people who are truly sick are unvaccinated Kentuckians," Beshear said.
To date, 2,862,756 people in Kentucky have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, making up 68% residents ages 5 and up. The highest rate of vaccination is currently among those ages 65 to 74 at 97% and the lowest among children ages 5 to 11 at 21%.
Since testing began, Kentucky has had 1,206,071 known COVID-19 cases, including 13,156 deaths.
Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Beshear offered the following advice to enjoy game day without putting loved ones at risk for COVID-19:
- Stay home if you're sick.
- If you host a Super Bowl party, require all attendees to be vaccinated and boosted.
- Get tested that day or as close to that day as possible.
- Wear a mask if unvaccinated people are there.
- Keep your guest list small.