FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky continues to report declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. In the wake of that surge, greater numbers of virus-related deaths continue to be reported.
Providing an update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said 103 deaths were reported over the past three days, including 50 on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 31 on Monday. The lives lost included multiple people under the age of 50, including a 49-year-old woman from Marshall County whose passing was reported to the state on Sunday.
Over that same three-day period, more than 3,000 new cases were reported, including 1,751 reported Saturday, 827 on Sunday and 678 on Monday.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also continues to decline, coming in at 7.36% on Monday.
Beshear noted that the rate is still too high. He recalled that in 2020, seeing positivity rates above 5% was a cause for concern.
But, the governor said the continued decline of that rate and declining numbers of new cases are good signs that Kentucky is moving in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic. He said if numbers continue to decrease at the rate they currently are, Kentucky should be in a much better position in a month or so.
The numbers of Kentuckians in hospital beds, intensive care units and on ventilators also continue to decline. Beshear said COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased 10% over the past seven days, and 194 intensive care unit beds are currently available across the state. The governor said the number of hospitals experiencing critical staffing shortages has also declined, with 59 out of 96 hospitals reporting those shortages.
Beshear said he believes there are a few factors that have helped decrease hospitalized cases, including the fact that more people are vaccinated and the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments.
As of Monday, Beshear said 1,193 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 337 in ICUs and 219 on ventilators.
“Things are getting better, and that’s good. It’s really good. But that doesn’t mean that it is safe and that were completely out of the woods. It means we’ve got to still be careful around one another and make sure we’re doing the right things not to spread the virus. It means we’ve got to keep universal masking in our schools," Beshear said.
The governor said ending universal masking in schools at this time would lead to an increase in cases, because children younger than 12 aren't eligible to be vaccinated yet and because of ventilation issues in schools that can allow the virus to spread more easily. He also noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations currently include 15 children. Four of those children are in ICUs — three are on ventilators.
"We need to keep protecting especially the most vulnerable amongst us, who if they are under 12 ... can't yet get vaccinated," Beshear said.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet next week regarding possible approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is scheduled to meet on the same issue on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he expects approval of the pediatric doses early in November, and the state has been planning ahead for that, working with pediatricians to help them make it available for their patients.
"You may have to be patient just in the first couple of weeks, though, because it's a matter of distribution and trying to get it where the demand is the most and also doing that in a fair and equitable manner. So I'm very confident within the first few weeks that any parent who wants to have their child vaccinated should have access to these vaccines," Stack said.
Regarding the state's ongoing vaccination efforts, Beshear said 8,624 new individuals were vaccinated over the weekend in Kentucky.
So far, 2,763,745 Kentuckians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.