FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky saw a decline in the total number of new COVID-19 cases reported for the third week in a row last week, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday.
Beshear said this is only the second time Kentucky has reported a three-week decrease over the course of the pandemic. The governor said the state's positivity rate continues to fall, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is slightly declining as well.
The governor said those downward trends show that when people wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet of social distance in public places, "we see results in people being protected, in fewer people getting the virus," and in fewer deaths connected to COVID-19.
Beshear warned that Kentuckians must continue to be careful in order for that trend to continue. "This isn’t over. We may see another increase," Beshear said.
The governor reported 1,623 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as 35 deaths newly reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Regarding those deaths, Beshear said "this is again a result of that exponential increase that we saw, and certainly that post-holiday bump," referring to the spike in cases and positivity rate that the state saw several weeks ago.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate stands at 8.85%. Currently, 1,314 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 334 in intensive care units and 178 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 364,507 total COVID-19 cases, including 3,780 deaths.
Regarding vaccinations, Beshear presented a table showing the number of individuals vaccinated each week, starting the week of Dec. 15. Beshear said over the past four weeks, the state has vaccinated more people than the number of new doses received. "We can distribute them faster than the federal government can provide them," Beshear said, reiterating that supply continues to be the biggest issue for vaccine distribution in the state.
The table shows that 10,213 new individuals were vaccinated the week of Dec. 15, followed by 26,962 the week of Dec. 22, 37,616 the week of Dec. 29, 63,871 the week of Jan. 5, 76,721 the week of Jan. 12, 82,578 the week of Jan.. 19 and 64,310 the week of Jan. 26.
Beshear said the goal for the regional vaccination centers the state is in the process of setting up is to increase their capacity and have an efficient system where Kentuckians will know who their provider is and how to get to them. But, he said that infrastructure doesn't necessarily mean appointments are available, because of the lack of the lack of supply.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray is the appointed manager of the state's regional vaccine site project. Gray said the goal is to create more high-capacity regional locations like the Kentucky Horse Park site in Lexington, which is set to begin administering doses on Tuesday, and to involve more local community settings like hospitals, health departments and eventually pharmacies. Gray said the goal is to eventually have enough sites that no Kentuckian will have to travel farther than one county to get vaccinated.
“Everyone will get their turn," Gray said. "We just ask for continued patients as we continue to ramp up this system."
Last week, the governor announced the Lexington vaccine site in partnership with Kroger, as well as two regional vaccine sites in Paducah — one at Baptist Health Paducah and one at the Mercy Health Medical Pavilion — and a fourth location at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.