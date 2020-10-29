SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A region that includes counties in central and west-central Illinois is the latest to face restrictions on social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday imposed “resurgence mitigations” on Region 3, the area including Springfield, Lincoln, and Quincy. It is the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions to fall under mitigation because of troubling increases in the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Republican lawmakers and some Democrats are asking Pritzker to consider alternatives and assistance to affected businesses.
The two regions still resisting crackdowns are Region 2, including Rock Island, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, and Region 6, with Decatur, Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Charleston.
Mitigation restrictions began in southern Illinois' Region Five last week. Restaurants in Region 5 are prohibited from offering indoor dining and bar service. Click here for more information about the mitigation efforts in place in southern Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, with 56 additional deaths.
To date, the state has had 395,458 COVID-19 cases, including 9,675 deaths.