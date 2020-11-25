CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials say another 155 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release that the number of cases climbed past the 10,000 mark for the first time in three days. And the 155 deaths is higher than at any day in a week.
The news release is the last one before Thanksgiving, and health officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving and not gather in large groups out of concern that such celebrations may trigger a surge in cases.
On Wednesday, the director of the state’s public health department, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said it may be as long as a week or two before it becomes clear if Thanksgiving gatherings had any kind of effect on the number of cases or deaths.
To those planning to visit people outside of their own households for the holiday, Ezike and Pritzker again implored Illinoisans to change those plans during a briefing Wednesday.
“Please, please, please reconsider,” Ezike said to those who have made plans to celebrate with friends and extended family. “We don’t want anyone’s Thanksgiving dinner to turn into a COVID-19 superspreader event. ”
