FRANKFORT, KY — More than 500 Kentuckians have died after testing positive for COVID-19 after six new deaths were confirmed over Sunday and Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Beshear says one new death was reported Sunday, and five were reported Monday, bringing the total to 505.
The governor said one reason Kentucky hasn't had more COVID-19 deaths is because of the hard work of health care professionals across the state. Beshear is also strongly encouraging Kentuckians to wear masks in public places and continue to practicing social distancing and proper hygiene to protect their loved ones and neighbors.
Beshear said 85 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the commonwealth Sunday, as well as 120 new cases Monday. Kentucky has had 12,647 COVID-19 cases so far. The goverenor said 321 of those cases are probable, and the rest are lab confirmed.
Beshear said 3,416 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness so far.