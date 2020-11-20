SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois topped 100 Friday for the third day in a row, and the continuing deluge of new cases helps explain why the nation hit an all-time high on Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 126 deaths related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, along with 13,012 newly confirmed infections.
Stricter restrictions on social interaction took effect statewide.
The parents and husband of Danielle “Dani” Rubin Kater of Bloomington joined Pritzker's daily briefing by video Friday to urge precautions against spreading the virus after the young woman's death last month.