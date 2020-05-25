MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The novel coronavirus pandemic didn't stop people from enjoying the sunshine on Kentucky Lake Monday afternoon. Town and Country Marina Owner Mike Thomason said this year's Memorial Day was still busy, despite the factor of COVID-19.
"At first a lot of it was slow, but fishing's bad too. When Memorial Day hits, that's generally when everybody wants to get out and boat, so that's the start," Thomason said. "And it's got a good start."
Brent Wright and his family were among the many boaters who got out on the water. Wright said he was staying conscious of others while out on the lake.
"I came prepared, just to know to stay away from everybody and just kind of do our own thing — still be able to get out and be back to normal," Wright said.
Memorial Day weekend may give us a first look of how we'll handle other summer holidays with social distancing guidelines in place.
"I think it's going to set the trend of everybody's. There's probably people that are going to buy boats this year," Thomason said. "So that's going to be their out to get outside. I think it's going to be a good summer."
Wright is making sure he's protecting his family while they visit the lake this summer. He's emphasizing how important social distancing is to his kids.
"They know the mall's open, so they want to go to the mall. They know this is open, so they want to go here. Trying to just keep an understanding of how important it really is to stay safe," Wright said. "I try to teach the kids not to be selfish to themselves in this situation, because we've got to look out for everybody else."
Following proper social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, and washing your hands is important — especially as Kentucky, and surrounding states, continue to ease restrictions.