ANNA, IL — A southern Illinois town is worried about a COVID-19 outbreak at a development center. The Choate Development Center has 84 COVID-19 cases.
The center is in Anna, Illinois, and has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but that hasn't stopped an outbreak from happening. State Rep. Patrick Windhorst said within the past 10 days, 37 staff members and 47 residents have tested positive. Windhorst said it's hard to keep the virus out of facilities like that.
"In close contact facilities it can spread very rapidly. It's important efforts are made to keep the virus out of facility," said Windhorst.
The center is working with the Southern Seven Health Department to ensure the health and safety of its staff. They have also isolated all COVID-19 positive residents and the staff members testing positive are isolating at home. He said the impacts of the virus go beyond the center.
"It also place burdens on people in our communities and businesses. I think people have been addressing these challenging times and showing resiliency as a region and working through it," said Windhorst.
Chelsey George lives close to the center. She's worried about the outbreak spreading to the community.
"This town is kind of small, too. If one place gets it, probably the whole town will get it. Also our children, they're our safety, too. I have a 2 year old, and she has a medical problem. I want to keep her safe," said George.
Windhorst said neighbors can keep their families safe by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention and educating themselves.
"I think it's important people stay informed and aware and look to health professionals. Just know we will get through this together," Windhorst.
Windhorst said Choate has 217 residents and more than 600 staff members. He said the staff at the center are required to wear face coverings at work. The campus is closed to the public. Residents are not required to wear masks, but they are strongly encouraged and taught to wear them. Many prefer face shields, because they are less constrictive.