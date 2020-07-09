PADUCAH — Miracle: It's a word used often in this story, and not lightly. By all accounts, Denise Scott should not have survived her COVID-19 diagnosis, but she did.
After 77 days in the hospital, she was released Thursday. Scott's prayer warriors showed up in force at Baptist Health Paducah to see her off on the next leg of her journey. They've been there the whole time, though, even if it couldn't be in person.
"Wanna' say hi to everybody? See your lovely face?" Ashley Gallo asked her mom on a Facebook Live video from inside ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah on Thursday morning.
"Hi everybody! We're getting out of here," Scott chimed in.
"We're gettin' out of here!" Gallo echoed happily.
As the Facebook Live continued, Gallo pushed her mom in a wheelchair down a hallway to a group of staff members cheering for their discharged patient, who survived a traumatic illness.
"Oh! She wants to hug you!" a staff member said to Dr. Ben Thompson, a hospitalist with Baptist Health Paducah. He was part of Scott's treatment team.
"Oh, you better believe it," Thompson said to Scott, hugging her. "You look so good."
"Here she comes," someone yelled outside as Scott left through a set of automatic doors. "There she is!"
"What a great day!" a man yelled, as Scott's family and friends cheered.
Thursday really was a great day, and one Scott fought hard to see. She's not the only one.
"Those are my prayer warriors," Scott told WPSD Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger, pointing to the crowd waiting for her outside the hospital. "They're the ones that got me through."
Family, friends, and her Christ Community Church of West Paducah family showed up to celebrate Scott's victory over COVID-19.
"I knew you'd pull through. I knew it," said a young man through the car window, holding Scott's hand.
This outcome wasn't always a certainty. Scott was diagnosed in April. Gallo says her mom spent 77 days at Baptist Health Paducah.
"They only gave her about a 10% chance of making it," Gallo said.
"A very tough fight," Scott whispered. "A lot of things I've had to endure."
"She's a walking miracle," Thompson said. "We got to see her at the lowest of the lows. She was as sick as you can possibly be with the virus."
"We've seen cases like this go both ways," he explained, referring to patients who have lost their fight with COVID-19.
On July 4, Scott's kids shared proof on social media that their mom is a firecracker. She walked 25 feet.
"Some had their doubts, but we kept the faith through all of it," Gallo said. "And she's here with us now, and she's progressed. It's just a miracle."
Scott said God's not done yet, and neither is she.
"My next thing is I'm gonna' walk back into this hospital. I'm gonna’ walk back in here and see everybody," Scott said, adding that she planned to tell them thank you for all they did to help her recover.
Scott was on a ventilator for 67 days. That's more than 1,600 hours. Her vocal chords are sore, but doctors say they look good. That's good news, because Scott is the worship leader at Christ Community Church in West Paducah.
Gallo said her mom is expected to be in rehab in Murray for seven to 10 days.