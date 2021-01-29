FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 postivity rate declined for the 11th day in a row Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
As of Friday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results standstat 8.75%. In a statement, Beshear said that continued rate drop shows that Kentucky residents are "continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one."
"Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly," Beshear said. "It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line."
On Thursday, Beshear announced four new regional vaccine sites in Kentucky, including Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health's Paducah medical pavilion, as well as the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington — which is in partnership with Kroger — and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Including those regional locations, there are currently 35 COVID-19 vaccine locations across the state, according to the interactive map available on the state's coronavirus website. Click here to view the map, and to see a list of locations.
Also on Thursday, the state launched its new Find a Vaccine website and hotline Kentuckians can use to learn if they are eligible for the vaccine yet, and who to make an appointment at the location nearest to them. Visit vaccine.ky.gov to view the Find a Vaccine website, or call 855-598-2246 to reach the hotline. That hotline is only staffed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. A separate hotline is available during those same hours for the deaf and hard of hearing. That TTY number is 855-326-4654.
The governor also reported 2,608 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, as well as 57 newly reported virus-related deaths.
Currently, 1,505 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 355 in intensive care units and 199 on ventilators.