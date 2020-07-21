PADUCAH — Many businesses in Paducah voluntarily closed their doors after possible and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Closing one business showed the impacts it can have on an entire district.
As quickly as businesses reopened, a few weeks later some closed due to virus exposure. Paducah Beer Werks was the first.
"We've almost got all the test results back, and everyone's come back negative so far," Paducah Beer Werks owner Todd Blume said.
The brewpub's voluntary two-week closure was the beginning of a domino affect in Paducah.
"What affects a business downtown affects us. What affects midtown affects us. What affects Paducah affects us," Blume said.
Blume, like many businesses owners, had to reopen his doors or face permanent closure.
A few feet down the street at Paducah's Downtown Farmer's Market on Tuesday, a lone farmer set up shop for the day.
Getting vegetables on your table is how Gaston Tubby gets food on his family's plate.
"We're struggling to survive and striving. Most of all, what we're doing is living," Tubby said.
Making a living seems like an oxymoron these days, when his livelihood could expose him to the deadly coronavirus.
"We come down here every day day try to make a little profit, make a little cash," Tubby said.
Finding a balance between normalcy and being safe seems to be getting tougher.
"We go at it head on, and that way in the future everyone has a place to work, everyone has a place to come out and have a good time," Blume said.
Tubby can't say recent business closures are to blame for the empty farmer's market. It's been that way for weeks.
"We're just still striving, trying to make it, but we do our best to do our thing, you know. Us farmers, we have to," Tubby said.
Tubby said he still has to pay the full price as vendor to set up at the farmer's market. He usually doesn't make enough sales to cover it.
Blume will also start seeing a revenue cut, with his business only on week one of its two-week closure. After the 14-day quarantine, Paducah Beer Werks will keep its dining area closed. It will offer takeout, and have outdoor dining.