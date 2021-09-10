VIENNA, IL — Looking for an opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19? A vaccine clinic is being held until 6 p.m. Friday at Vienna High School in southern Illinois.
The high school's superintendent, Joshua Stafford, says all three COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available at the clinic.
All are welcome, and the vaccines are free.
Stafford says those who need a third dose of one of the two-dose shots can get their booster shot at the event as well.
The clinic is a walk-in event. Vaccinations are available on a first come, first served basis.