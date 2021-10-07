VIENNA, IL — Vienna High School in Vienna, Illinois, will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday in the school's gym.
The Illinois Department of Public Health clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The walk-in clinic is open to anyone who wants to be vaccinated. The clinic will also provide Pfizer booster doses.
Those who want to be vaccinated can go to the new gym lobby and enter door U, which is the concession stand area in the new gym.
The clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis.
Vienna High school is at 601 North 1st St. in Vienna, Illinois.