You have questions about how to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We're creating a guide to bring you answers.
Vaccine sites in west Kentucky
Regional vaccine sites
Baptist Health Paducah - sign up at baptisthealth.com/vaccine/schedule-now.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital - sign up by calling 866-624-0366.
- Mercy Health J&R Walk-in Care Clinic - sign up by calling the clinic, 270-906-1044 or the Mercy Health hotline, 866-624-0366, or visit JRPharmacyky.com.
- Murray State University's CFSB Center - sign up at murraykyvaccine.org. If you don't have internet access or have questions, call 270-762-1197.
- Crittenden Community Hospital - sign up at fasthealth.com or call 270-965-5281.
- Caldwell Medical Center - sign up by calling 270-365-0428.
- The Bruce Center - Christian County Health Department - sign up at app.acuityscheduling.com or call 270-887-4160.
- Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park - sign up at kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679.
- Trigg County Hospital - sign up by calling 270-522-3215.
Kroger store sites
Sign up at Kroger.com or call 866-211-5320
- Paducah Kroger - 3141 Park Ave.
- Murray Kroger - 808 N 12th St.
Walmart
Sign up at walmart.com
- Paducah - 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive
- Mayfield - 1225 Paris Road
- Fulton - 1405 Middle Road
- Princeton - 1500 US-62 West
Walgreens
Sign up at walgreens.com
- Walgreens - 521 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
- Walgreens - 3360 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah
- Walgreens - 1205 Main St., Murray.
- Walgreens - 635 South 6th St., Mayfield
Federal partnership pharmacies
Benton
- Benton Pharmacy: 270-527-1409 - 2606 Main St., Benton, KY 42025
Calvert City area
- Draffenville Pharmacy: 270-527-1404 - 153 US 68 East, Benton, KY 42025
- Calvert City Pharmacy: 270-395-4350 - 906 E. 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY
Livingston County
- Glenn's Prescription Center: 270-988-3226 - 119 East Main St., Salem, KY 42078
Marion
- Glenn's Apothecary: 270-965-4101 - 520 West Gum St., Marion, KY, 42064
Mayfield
- Duncan Prescription Center: 270-247-3345 - 315 West Broadway St. Mayfield, KY 42006
- Gibson's Pharmacy: 270-247-1055 - 1206 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Stones Healthmart Pharmacy: 270-247-3232 - 414 South 9th Street, Mayfield
Murray
- Walter's Family Pharmacy 270-753-7688 - 604 South 12th St. Murray, KY, 42071
Paducah
- Davis Drugs 270-443-1442 - 250 Lone Oak Road, Paducah 42001
- Reidland Pharmacy 270-898-7313 - 5433 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003
- Strawberry Hills Pharmacy 270-444-7070 - 2670 New Holt Road Suite D., Paducah, KY 42001
Health Departments
Purchase District Health Department
- McCracken County: 270-444-5170
- Ballard County Health Center: 270-665-5432
- Carlisle County Health Center: 270-628-5431
- Fulton County Health Center: 270-236-2825
- Hickman County Health Center: 270-653-6110
Pennyrile District Health Department
- Caldwell County: 270-365-6571
- Livingston County: 270-928-2193
- Lyon County: 270-388-9763
- Trigg County: 270-522-7189
Local health departments across the state also administer COVID-19 vaccines. Click here for a list of local health departments across Kentucky.
Need a ride to your vaccine appointment?
Public transit agencies across Kentucky are offering free or reduced cost transportation to COVID-19 appointments. Click here to download the full list of participating agencies.
Who can be vaccinated in Kentucky?
Kentucky is vaccinating people in phases 1A, 1B and 1C of its vaccination plan. Phase 1A includes employees and residents of long-term care facilities and health care personnel. Phase 1B includes first responders, K-12 school employees and any ages 70 and up.
March 1, Kentucky moved to phase 1C, which prioritizes people ages 60 and older, anyone 16 and older with a medical condition that places them at highest risk from the virus as per the CDC, and all other essential workers not covered in phases 1A and 1B. However, some vaccination sites are still working to get through phases 1A and 1B before moving to 1C.
Starting March 22, Kentucky will expand phase 1C to include all Kentuckians ages 50 and older. Gov. Beshear says everyone 50 and older should check with providers in their area to try and sign up for appointments March 22 and beyond.
Kentucky will open eligibility to all individuals ages 16 or older by April 12.
Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccine phases
|Phase
|Eligibility
|1A
|Residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care personnel
|1B
|First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school employees, child care workers
|1C
|Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition placing them at risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers
|2
|Anyone age 40 or older
|3
|Anyone age 16 or older
|4
|Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
Click here to see Kentucky's full COVID-19 distribution plan.
Vaccine sites in southern Illinois
Vaccine appointment call center
The state of Illinois launched a statewide call center on March 12 people can use to make appointments across the state. That number, 833-621-1284, is open from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and can take TTY calls for people who are hard of hearing.
Walmart store sites
Sign up at walmart.com
- Anna - 300 Leigh Ave.
Kroger store sites
Sign up at Kroger.com or call 866-211-5320
- Anna - 45 Plaza Dr.
- Harrisburg - US-45 N.
- Marion - 1704 W Deyoung St.
- Herrin - 1609 S Park Ave.
- Carbondale - 501 N Giant City Rd.
- Murphysboro - 550 E Industrial Park Rd.
Mass vaccination sites
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department
- Tuesdays: The Pavilion in Marion from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., walk-ins accepted until 3 p.m.
- Wednesdays: The Pavilion in Marion from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., walk-ins accepted until 5 p.m.
- Thursdays: VF Factory Outlet Stores in West Frankfort from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., walk-ins accepted until 3 p.m.
You can make an appointment on the state's scheduling system, covidvaccine.dph.illinois.gov. These sites are only for people who live or work in Williamson or Franklin County.
Heartland Regional Medical Center
Vaccinations will be provided to as many as 300 people in a temporary vaccination site at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion on Monday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. To register for an appointment, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health's website at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/ and use voucher code: SPARCHRMC0322.
Illinois is currently in Phase 1B+ of the state's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, but starting April 12, everyone aged 16 years and older will be eligible.
The state is now in phase 4 of the five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan, but Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state will soon move to a bridge phase, then head to phase 5.
Vaccine sites in southeast Missouri
Walmart store sites
Sign up at walmart.com
- Sikeston - 1303 S Main St.
- Poplar Bluff - 333 S. Westwood Blvd
- Poplar Bluff - 3001 Oak Grove Rd.
- Cape Girardeau - 3439 William St.
- Cape Girardeau - 2021 Independence St.
- Jackson - 3051 E Jackson Blvd
Other vaccine provider locations
- John J. Pershing VA Medical Center - All veterans can sign up by calling 573-686-4151 or 1-888-557-8262 and push “2."
Missouri is currently in phase 1B - Tier 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which prioritizes high-risk individuals, but will begin phase 1B - Tier 3 on March 15.
Phase 1B - Tier 3 will prioritize people in Critical Infrastructure.
The state will move to phase 2 on March 29, then phase 3 on April 3.
Phase 2 will open vaccine eligibility to around 880,000 people in different economic sectors.
Phase 3 opens eligibility to all Missourians.
Click here to see Missouri's full COVID-19 distribution plan.
Vaccine sites in northwest Tennessee
Walmart store sites
Sign up at walmart.com
- Martin - 134 Courtright Rd.
- Union City - 1601 W Reelfoot Ave.
Health departments in Tennessee are also providing COVID-19 vaccines. How the vaccine is administered varies by county.
Vaccine information by county
Tennessee is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A1, 1A2, and 1B of the state's vaccination distribution plan. Click here to visit the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Info & Appointments website, where you can find vaccine information for your county.
Who can be vaccinated in Tennessee?
Tennessee vaccine phases
|Phase 1a1
|Phase 1a2
|Phase 1b
|Phase 1c
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
Inpatient health care workers
|All other health care workers
|School and child care facility workers
People age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions
|Critical infrastructure workers
|People in congregate living facilities
|Other health care workers with high-risk exposure to COVID-19
|Funeral home and mortuary service workers
|First responder agency administrative service workers
|Caregivers of people with high-risk conditions
|Grocery store workers
|Residents and staff members of long-term health care facilities
|Pregnant Tennesseans and people who live with someone who is pregnant
|People in correctional facilities
|First responders
|People age 16 or older with obesity, diabetes, Down syndrome, progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy
|Staff at overnight camps
|People age 18 and over who are not able to live independently due to health care conditions or developmental or intellectual disability
Age based considerations
As of February, the state has opened vaccination eligibility to those ages 65 and older.
Click here to see Tennessee's full COVID-19 distribution plan.