PADUCAH—In a Facebook video Kentucky Governor Andy Beshea announced the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Kentucky. They were delivered to Louisville’s UPS Worldport.
"We in the commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country," Beshear said. "We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here in the commonwealth tomorrow morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end."
The Governor said those most at risk will get the vaccine first.
Kentucky is expected to received exactly 12,675 vaccine vials. Beshear said 11 regional hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood and an additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens. They will be for long-term care facilities and healthcare worker.
Gov. Beshear reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Sunda, as well as 15 new coronavirus-related deaths.
“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19," he said. "We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus."
As of Sunday, the state's positivity rate is 8.52%. Currently, 1,712 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 434 in intensive care units and 224 on ventilators.
“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state," he said.
To date, Kentucky has had 217,120 COVID-19 cases, including 2,168 deaths.
No list has been released of what long term care facilities will receive the vaccines first.