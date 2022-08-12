PADUCAH — Local health professionals in the Local 6 region are reacting to changes on COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new guidance comes as McCracken County remains in the red, with high COVID-19 community levels. The CDC now recommends the nation move away from several restrictive measures.
That includes no longer recommending staying at least 6 feet away from others, and also moving away from quarantines. Meanwhile, there are also new recommendations for schools.
"COVID is here, and COVID is here to stay," Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said. "I think everybody's realizing that. The CDC realizes that, and I think that's why they're making some of the adjustments that they're making."
Koster said even for professionals, the changes are hard to keep up with.
"It's very confusing. You need to look at a chart or have a chart on your wall to refer to," he said.
Some recommendations are still the same. The CDC still recommends five days of isolation. Your first day starts when your symptoms begin or you test positive.
If you are fever free, your isolation can end on day six, but wearing a mask is recommended until day 10.
"There's a decision tree you have to go by," said Koster.
"You have to do what's best for you and your family," said Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah. "Unfortunately, it made send the wrong message regarding the changes. COVID is still very real and present," said Housman. "I was surprised to see some of the statistics this week talking about 500 deaths a day still from COVID. But as long as we are not overwhelming the health care system I think these recommendations put forth by the CDC are a good compromise."
Housman said at Baptist Health Paducah, nine patients are still hospitalized with the illness. To avoid spreading the virus, he encourages masking in closed spaces.
As for schools, the CDC removed guidelines that suggest exposed students test negative regularly before returning to class.
"Kids need to be in the classroom, so I am definitely on board with the CDC recommendations for keeping kids in the classroom," said Dr. Caitlyn Cecil with Baptist Health Paducah. "Both the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that kids be vaccinated, and that is definitely the best way to protect our kids."
Also for schools, the CDC leaves a lot of the decisions regarding masking and other precautions up to the districts.
To see the CDC summary click here.
To see more on the CDC guidelines click here.