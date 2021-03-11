On this milestone day, NBC News Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres celebrates our accomplishments, with a reminder we need to keep up our guard.
The anniversary we will never forget: One year ago, March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. At that time, there were a thousand people with confirmed infections here in the U.S. Well, now we are approaching 30 million: a number we couldn't even fathom back then. It's been long year facing the unknown, and we've all felt unimaginable loss.
Today, more than half a million Americans have died at the invisible hands of this virus. But there have also been incredible feats. Along with medicines to treat the virus, a vaccine was made in record time. And now about 1 in 10 Americans have been fully vaccinated.
And we've learned that human behavior drives this viral beast. The simplest things like cloth face masks prevent the spread of the virus and help us protect each other.
So, on this milestone day, I want to say, we need to keep it up. I know it hasn't been easy, but we are making progress. We are all in this together, but we are resilient, and together we will end this virus
