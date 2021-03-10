Thursday night, NBC will mark one year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic with a special Dateline NBC from the Lincoln Memorial anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie.
You'll hear from the Biden administration and doctors on the hopeful path forward to regaining a sense of normalcy. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee member Dr. Paul Offit explains the importance of vaccination to ending this pandemic.
“I think the best-case scenario would be that we would vaccinate 3 million people a day. Now we're over 2 million people a day. But I think, at a 2 million per day rate, I do think we can certainly by early summer get to the point where we can have enough immunity that it will stop the spread of this virus,” Offit says.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 62.45 million people in the United States have had at least one vaccine dose, and more than 32.9 million have been fully vaccinated. Two of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available require two doses for full vaccination. The two-dose vaccines were created by Moderna and Pfizer. The only one-dose vaccine currently available in the U.S. is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Offit encourages eligible adults to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. To date, the illness has led to more than 528,652 deaths in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center COVID-19 Dashboard.
“This is a virus to fear, and the good news is we're living in an age, a technological age where we can prevent this virus with vaccination. Make that choice,” Offit says.
"COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown" will air at 9 p.m. CT Thursday on Local 6.