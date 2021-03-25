CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Pennyrile District Health Education and Community Outreach Coordinator Grace Donaldson says Crittenden County has 100 extra doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that they need to administer today, March 25.
People 18 years and older can call the county health department at 270-965-5215 and get an appointment for a vaccine today.
The health department will be administering the vaccine today until 3 p.m. at the Crittenden County Health Department in Marion, Kentucky.
We told you Wednesday, the Pennyrile Health Department is expanding their age eligibility to everyone 18 and up.