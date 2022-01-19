CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Crittenden County students were not in school Wednesday, and they won't return to classrooms until Monday because of COVID-19. But the district says it's not using nontraditional instruction days. Instead, school is simply canceled.
"As you know, Covid is continuing to present challenges in our community and school district. Due to the surge our county and state is experiencing, we are canceling school for the remainder of this week," the district said in a Facebook post. "These will be non-school days and not NTI days. They will not need to be made up at the end of the year, because time was built into our school day to allow for situations such as this."
When students return to schools on Monday, the district says temperature checks will resume at the entrances of all school buildings for students and staff members.
"Social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, and other Healthy At School measures will be in place to further mitigate the spread. It is our sincere hope that this time away will allow our students, staff, and community time to become healthy again," the district says.
The district advises parents and guardians that they should contact their child's school if they are in need of food during the cancellation. "If you have children enrolled in more than one school, you only need to phone one of them, and someone will help you," the district's announcement says.