O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of Missouri prison inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is approaching 1,000. And the number of infected prison staff has topped 300.
Data on the Missouri Department of Corrections website shows 953 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 340 staff members.
Just one inmate has died from the virus.
The corrections department website lists 263 of the inmate cases as active, along with 114 of the staff cases.
The largest outbreaks have been at a men's prison in Bonne Terre and a women's prison in Chillicothe.