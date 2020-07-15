MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hundreds of families across Kentucky were able to visit their loved ones in person at long term care facilities on Wednesday.
Visitation was prohibited after many nursing homes and rehab facilities had patients and staff test positive. Now, after months of battling COVID-19, restrictions are being loosened.
"Can I go out there with her?" was the first thing 97-year-old Lenore Parsons asked about her daughter, Becky Finley, right before she entered the building.
"She's coming to you," replied a caregiver.
"Oh, she's coming to me," said Parsons. A few seconds later, she finally saw her daughter.
Finley hadn't seen her mom in four months. Wednesday was the first day Superior Care Home in McCracken County had in-person visits since COVID-19 lockdowns began.
"It just never entered my mind that we would be so distant from everybody and that I would not be able to see my mom for months," Finley said. "It just never entered my mind."
Long term care facilities still have multiple restrictions on how visits can be conducted. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services mandates that people must wash their hands before and after the visit, wear masks during their time in long term care facilities and observe social distancing.
"I want to put my arms around you," Parsons told Finley.
"I know," Finley replied. They opted for air hugs instead.
When Finley heard COVID-19 was impacting long term care facilities, she was worried. Superior Care Home had two residents test positive early in the pandemic. Now they have no positive residents.
"Knowing how they've taken care of her has been a wonderful feeling of security," Finley said.
Finley keeps replaying their reunion over in her head.
"I walked in to see her, but I was just so excited that I didn't get teary until they were pushing her out after it was over, and then I was trying to hold back the tears," Finley said.
The family only got to visit for 45 minutes, but they are thankful for any time together.
In Kentucky, 2,163 long term care facility residents have tested positive since March 7.
Health data from the state shows 560 case are still active, and 398 residents have died across the state.