DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — Students in the Dawson Springs Independent School System will be learning remotely Thursday and Friday, the school district announced Wednesday afternoon.
The district says the decision to use two remote learning days was made because of issues related to COVID-19. According to the district, there aren't currently enough staff members available to hold classes in person on those days.
Dawson Springs Independent says students should access their Google classrooms to get their assignments or call 270-797-3811 if they need further assistance.