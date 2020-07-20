PADUCAH — More children in Kentucky are testing positive for COVID-19. Monday, eight kids under age 5 tested positive, and Sunday, 30 kids in that same age group tested positive.
Wearing masks is the new normal for children at at Kiddie Kottage in Paducah. The kids each have their own designated chairs and pencil holders in their cubbies. Owner LeeAnn Ervin said staff at the day care and preschool have always taken precautions.
"We try to keep the kids 6 feet apart as best as we can," Ervin said. "We've always had to keep their mats apart whenever they're taking naps, so that's nothing new."
When kids go into the day care, they stand outside, in line 6 feet apart. Then, they get their temperatures taken. Their temperatures are taken again at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Dr. Jeffrey Mudd said most symptoms are mild if kids test positive for COVID-19.
"They tend not to catch it," Mudd said. "They tend not to get as sick as adults do, and they tend not to pass it on or be carriers of it as much as adults are."
Mudd recommends kids to go back to school if they or their family members don't have health risks.
"They need the educational experience," Mudd said. "They need that one-on-one with the teacher. They need the interactions with the other students. You know, how well can a second-grader learn at home on a computer over a long period of time?"
Ervin said if there's a COVID-19 case at the day care, they'll close down the classroom with that case. She said they're doing their best to make sure the kids are safe.
Mudd reminds parents to remember to get kids their immunizations. Mudd said there's a concern of outbreaks of other diseases if kids miss their routine appointments.